Muskegon Winter Sports Complex launches crowdfund for zip line

The Muskegon Winter Sports Complex is launching a crowdfunding campaign to build a zip line on site.

The sports complex is a non-profit that is situated in Muskegon State Park. It currently has a luge track, ice skating, cross country skiing and other winter activities. With the development of the zip line, they are aiming to make the site a year round eco-tourism destination.

"The zip line will be available in the fall, and what a great time to be up in the trees and overlooking the fall colors at Muskegon State Park. This will answer those shoulder season needs to get people to Muskegon County all year-round," said Jim Rudicil the Executive Director of the Muskegon Winter Sports Complex.

The dual zip line will span nearly 2000 feet from the top of the luge track, and the crowdfunding campaign is the last part of the funding needed to complete this project.

In 2012, the Winter Sport Complex received a National Capacity Building grant from the National Environmental Education Foundation and Toyota to update their facility with year-round activities.

The zip line is one phase in the development of the site. They have a master plan, which identifies other areas of development including a canopy trail, a rock climbing facility and a multi-sports facility.

The funds from this crowdfunding campaign will only be used for the building of the zip line. On the first day of the campaign, Sept. 13, they raised more than $8,000.

The fundraising effort is aiming to raise $50,000 by Nov. 13. Every dollar raised up to that will be matched by the State of Michigan.

