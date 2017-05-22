New bills could overturn Michigan's short-term rental restrictions

Michigan's Lakeshore

LANSING, MICH. - Short-term rentals are a great way to make some extra cash, as well as a great way to save some money.

Lakeshore communities in Michigan vary in rules and regulations when it comes to these properties. That could change as new bills in Lansing are currently up for debate.

Bills HB 4053 and SB 329 say short-term rentals consist of units that offer terms for 28 days or less. Also saying these rentals are for residential use of property, and not commercial.

Holland currently allows short-term rentals in owner-occupied houses only.

Grand Haven recently passed new rules where some neighborhoods will be allowed short-term rentals as special use while other communities are not.

Finally, Saugatuck property owners who are interested in renting their property out for short-term use must register with the city, pay a fee and get an inspection.

If these bills pass, it would change the landscape of short-term rental interests in all residential areas in the state.

