New clues uncovered in 40-year-old cold case murder

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Detectives have uncovered new clues in a 40-year-old cold case murder investigation in Ottawa County.

In July 1977, 20-year-old Deborah Polinsky was found stabbed to death in her Port Sheldon home.

Detectives say advanced technology, such as DNA, is leading to progress in the investigation. WZZM 13's Alex Shabad spoke to Polinsky's sister, Tami Elzinga, about the decades of waiting, the new sense of hope and getting answers to some big questions that have spanned over four decades,

"We think about her all the time, wondering what happened," Elzinga says.

According to detectives, the home where Polinsky's death happened also looks remarkably similar.

"Especially on the inside is unchanged," Captain Mark Bennett says.

Polinsky was last seen on July 23, 1977, but her body wasn't found until the July 26. A co-worker made the discovery when she didn't show up to work at DePree Chemical.

Elzinga recalls that day, "My father came to let me know that they had found her and that she had passed."

But now, there is movement in the cold case investigation into the death of Deborah Polinsky.



"The advances in technology have allowed us to look into some forensic evidence a little deeper than we ever had before," Captain Bennett says.

"We have had the opportunity to take over 40 DNA samples from people that we've spoken with."

According to police, there is indication that there may have been another woman at or near the crime scene which is new information they didn't have before.

Police are asking for the public's help to solve the case.

"No matter how small they may think it to be, it could be very crucial in putting this together," Captain Bennett says.

"My parents are getting older they would really like to know what happened. We're all getting older and would really like to know what happened,' Elzinga adds.

The Ottawa County Cold Case Team has been working on the Polinsky investigation for 18 months.

Previously, they were able to solve the murder of Gail and Rick Brink as well as work with the Grand Rapids Police Department to solve the Jana Kelly murder case.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 616-738-4022 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (74-5368). News tips can also be submitted online at www.mosotips.com.

