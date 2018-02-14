No animals hurt in fire at Dunstan Animal Care Clinic

The call came in around 8:15 a.m. Feb. 14, from an automated fire alarm at the Dunstan Animal Care Clinic. The clinic is on East Sternberg Road and U.S. 31. (Photo: WZZM)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - No animals or staff were injured in a fire at an animal clinic on the lakeshore Wednesday morning.

The call came in around 8:15 a.m. Feb. 14, from an automated fire alarm at the Dunstan Animal Care Clinic. The clinic is on East Sternberg Road and U.S. 31.

Workers believe a vacuum system may have somehow malfunctioned and started the fire.

The Norton Shores fire department was able to quickly gain access to the building and put the fire out. Firefighters also rescued two cats.

The building sustained some interior damage from flames and smoke.

