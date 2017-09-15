No body contact advisory for the Grand River lifted

Crews are working to fix a sewage spill into the Grand River on Monday, Feb. 27, in Grand Haven. (Photo: David Corbat, WZZM)

The no body contact advisory has been lifted that was issued for the Grand River from one mile east of the U.S. 31 bridge downstream to the Grand River inlet to Lake Michigan.

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health confirmed with the Grand Haven and Spring Lake Sewer Authority that the maintenance and water testing is complete.

Ottawa County also wants to remind people that all natural bodies of water contain microorganisms that can cause illness no matter how clean the water looks.

