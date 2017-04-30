No injuries reported as Lakeshore-area barn goes up in flames

A Lakeshore-area barn was destroyed in an early morning fire Sunday, April 30. (Photo: South Haven Area Emergency Services)

CASCO TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Only property was destroyed in a large fire overnight near the Lakeshore.

Firefighters were called just after 6 a.m. Sunday, April 30, to the area of 111th Avenue and 66th Street for a barn fire, according to a South Haven Area Emergency Services news release.

Upon crews' arrival, the barn was fully engulfed in flames. The structure and fruit farming equipment kept inside was destroyed.

No one was hurt, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, the release states.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV