Norton Shores police officer escorted to final resting place

Police cars, ambulances and fire trucks formed a long procession escorting fallen Norton Shores Police Officer Jonathan Ginka to his final resting place at the Laketon Township Cemetery Tuesday, May 16, 2017. (Photo: Jon Mills, WZZM)

NORTH MUSKEGON, MICH. - Police cars, ambulances and fire trucks formed a long procession escorting fallen Norton Shores Police Officer Jonathan Ginka to his final resting place at the Laketon Township Cemetery early Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Grand Haven Tribune, it took about a half hour to pass the North Muskegon Schools, where students lined the streets and waved flags, hands pressed across their hearts.

The 10-year-veteran of the department died in a one-car crash while on duty early in the morning on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

He was 34 years old.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, although Michigan State Police reported that speed was not a factor. Ginka was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

According to information released Friday, Ginka was not responding to call at the time of the crash. Police said he was traveling 46 miles per hour when the crash occurred, and his patrol car traveled off the road for 145 feet.

Lynnea VanWylen of Hudsonville, dressed in a Norton Shores Police Department T-shirt, sat at the side of Ruddiman Street with her sister-in-law, Joan TenHarmsel.

VanWylen’s son, Scott, is also an officer for the Norton Shores Police Department.

“We just want to show our respect for the family...for the jobs police, fire and EMS do every day,” VanWylen said before the procession passed by them.

“It hit all of us close to home,” she said. “You put yourself in that family’s position. I felt I needed to come out today to support him.”

Ginka leaves behind a wife and two children.

“The department and family would like to thank the public for the support during this difficult time,” officials said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

Ginka’s legacy will live on through the donations of his organs, Chief Jon Gale said during a press conference.

Cards and letters of condolence may be sent in care of the Norton Shores Police Department at 4814 S. Henry St., Norton Shores, MI 49441.

© 2017 Grand Haven Tribune