Oceana County Commissioner disagrees with state's decision on dunes

SILVER LAKE, MICH. - An Oceana County home is being threatened by a massive sand dune -- and homeowners have been removing sand to protect their home.

Now the state has stepped in saying they cannot move anymore sand, however the Oceana County Commissioner disagrees with the state's actions.

"I believe a person has the right to protect their property from natural disasters, like what would happen if you had a flood?" says Larry Byl. "Is the state gonna say you can't protect your property with that?"

The state is taking the action to protect the nearly 150-foot sand dune. According to Byl, the state is enacting a dune protection law which prevents any impacting of dune slopes greater than 33-percent.

The homeowners say they plan on fighting the state's decision through permit requests.

