One died in motorcycle crash in Jamestown Township

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, MICH. - On Friday, Sept. 15 around 5:15 p.m., a car and a motorcycle were involved in an accident in Jamestown Township that left one dead.

According to Ottawa County Police, the motorcyclist was driving eastbound down Adams St. and the car was stopped at a stop sign on 8th Ave.

The car was being driven by William Vansetten, 85, of Byron Center. He started driving north through the intersection when the motorcyclist hit the vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle was announced dead at the scene, and Vansetten had minor injuries.

Ottawa County Police are still investigating the incident.

