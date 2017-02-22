OLIVE TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Ottawa County deputies are sending people there a reminder: keep your doors locked.

They're on the lookout for a man who broke into a home on Wednesday, Feb. 22. It happened around 7:20 a.m. in the West Olive Estates Mobile Home Park. That's near the corner of Stanton Street and 146th Avenue.

A caller told dispatchers that a man had stolen a purse from a kitchen table, looked through it, and dropped it. He then hid in a bush and eventually took off.

The suspect is a thin man, around 5'10" and was wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt at the time. He was also wearing black pants with a white stripe and a white bandana.

If you know anything about the suspect you're asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department or Silent Observer.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com

