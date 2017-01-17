Some Ottawa County residents struggle to find affordable housing

The rising cost of housing in Ottawa County is causing troubles for some local residents. (Photo: Alex Shabad, WZZM)

ZEELAND, MICH. - The rising cost of housing in Ottawa County is causing troubles for local residents.

On Monday night, Zeeland's city council highlighted the issue. Nearly half of people living there are struggling to find affordable housing, according to a study by the United Way and Rutgers University.

For some people living in Zeeland these days, the feeling around town could be described as a financial pinch.

Emily Ludema, a 25-year-old barista, is trying to find an affordable place, so she can move out of her parents home.

"Currently I work three jobs, so I work fifty to sixty hours a week," Ludema said. "I've been looking the past couple months, and everything is quite expensive."

In fact, 47 percent of people in Zeeland are struggling with housing costs, according to a study by the United Way. That's followed by 45 percent in Grand Haven and Holland and Allendale each had 43 percent.

"People really want to live here, so the vacancy rate is low, the fair market rent is high, and wages have not increased over the last several years as much as rent and mortgage has," says Lyn Raymond, coordinator for the Lakeshore Housing Alliance of Greater Ottawa County United Way.

"A lot of people want to live in this area for the school district, not just employment, the school district is a big draw," Zeeland Mayor Kevin Klynstra said. "More people are coming into the area and that causes the prices to go up."

Community leaders are looking at a wide range of possible solutions.

"Perhaps building affordable housing, we also need to look at how we can make existing stock more affordable for folks," Raymond said.

But a fix isn't easy: "In Zeeland, we're out of places to build so that's not really an option for us," Klynstra said.

Klynstra says it's partly just the price people pay for living in a desirable location -- Ludema just hopes that price isn't too high for her.

"I would like to live and I work all around Zeeland, so more apartments would be nice," Ludema said.

She's hoping her hard work will pay off.

About 35 percent of people in Ottawa County, as a whole, struggle with housing costs, according to the United Way. The organization says an updated study is expected this year.

