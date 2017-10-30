Panel discussion in Muskegon will shed light on sex trafficking

Hands tied of a missing woman, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock, aradaphotography)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - A panel discussion is being held in Muskegon on Monday, Oct. 30 to shine a light on sex trafficking.

The Real Face of Sex Trafficking will include panelists State Senator Judy Emmons and several other veteran activists working to stop the domestic sex trade epidemic.

The event begins at 7 p.m. at Muskegon Community College inside Collegiate Hall. It is free and open to the public.

