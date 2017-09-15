Park(ing) day in Muskegon.

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Muskegon took part in global Park(ing) Day on Friday, Sept. 15. The event aims to create a conversation about public space, including the need for more green space in urban areas.

It's an event where artists, city planners and citizens transform parking spots into temporary public parks.

Six parking spots on Western Ave. were transformed. One into a campsite, others into areas for relaxing.

The event fits ongoing efforts in Muskegon to attract people downtown to live, work and play.

In downtown Muskegon there's plenty of parking. The city believes there's more than 5,000 spaces around downtown.

John Klayko of Spring Lake organized the local Park(ing) Day events.

His small park space is in memory of his brother Branden Klayko Before his sudden passing, Branden worked to make alleys in Louisville, Kentucky more enjoyable.

"He thought an alley was more than just a space to put a dumpster," Klavko said.

The Muskegon Planning Department covered one parking space with a deck and chairs.

"It is a way for us to show there's more to downtowns and cities than just parking spaces," said Mike Franzak, Muskegon's Planning Manager.

Muskegon is blessed with an abundance of parking downtown. "There is more parking here in downtown than at the Lakes Mall," said Franzak.

Park(ing) day is held every year on the third Friday in September.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV