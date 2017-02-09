Permit renewed for sand-mining site along Lake Michigan

The Ludington Light (Photo: Thinkstock)

LUDINGTON, MICH. (AP) - The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has renewed a mining permit for the Sargent Sand site along Lake Michigan.

The Ludington Daily News reports the permit is valid through 2021 for the Ludington site.

The DEQ's Office of Oil, Gas and Minerals determined during its review that Sargent was in need of additional permitting. DEQ Section Supervisor Adam Wygant says Sargent Sand needs an inland lakes and streams permit. A chance for public comment on that is expected to be scheduled.

The property is located on land surrounded by Ludington State Park property. Because of its location, the park has long been sought by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Sargent Sand has sold a large part of its property to the state, but about 400 mineable acres remain.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.