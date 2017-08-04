Person hit and killed by vehicle in South Haven

File (Photo: Associated Press)

SOUTH HAVEN, MICH. - A male has died after being hit by a car overnight.

As of this point, South Haven police have not released many details about the crash. But they say it happened around 11:40 p.m. Friday, August 4 on Bluestar Highway near Superior Street.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. It's not clear what his name or his age were.

South Haven Police say they expect to release more information on the accident.

