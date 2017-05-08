Police investigating after finding man dead in car in Van Buren County

Police lights at night, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

COVERT TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Police are waiting for an autopsy report to find out how a man died after his body was found in a car in Van Buren County.

The man was found around 1 p.m. on Monday, May 8, in a car parked in a field near 72nd Street and 28th Avenue.

Witnesses say the car had been parked there for "some time."

Police did not immediately release his name, but said he was in his 20s and found in a 2002 gold Chevrolet Impala.

The incident remains under investigation by the Covert Township Police Department. If you have any information, please call 269-764-8100.

Kayla Fortney is a digital producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

