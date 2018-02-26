Police investigating Rainbow Child Care in Allendale for assault concerns

Rainbow Child Care Center in Allendale (Photo: Rainbow Child Care Center Allendale/Facebook)

ALLENDALE, MICH. - The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating concerns of assault against children under the age of one at Rainbow Child Care Center in Allendale.

The first incident occurred on Monday, Feb. 19 when a 911 call was made saying that a 3-month-old at the day care was found not breathing. He was transported and treated at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital before being released to his parents.

Ottawa County detectives, Child Protective Services and day care licensing are investigating that specific case.

Since Feb. 19, two other incidents came to light where parents raised concerns that children under the age of one were assaulted by a staff member.

The three children involved do not appear to be injured at this time, according to Captain Mark Bennett.

The investigators have been told that the 22-year-old staff member involved in the complaints has been placed on administrative leave.

When the investigation by law enforcement is complete, the case will be turned over to the Ottawa County Prosecutor's Office.

WZZM reached out to Rainbow Child Care, and we are awaiting their response.

If anyone has any information related to this investigation, they can contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at 1-877-88-SILENT or www.MOSOtips.com.

