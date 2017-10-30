Police investigating stabbing in Norton Shores, area on lockdown

Norton Shores Police Department (Photo: Norton Shores Police Department)

NORTON SHORES, MICH. - The Norton Shores Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on the 200 block of Aue Road.

The suspect left the area on foot, and the police department is setting up a perimeter.

Ross Park Elementary School has been placed in lockdown, and all residents in the area are asked to lock their doors and remain inside.

Police officers will escort daycare students from the building when their parents arrive.

This is a developing story, check back later for more details.

