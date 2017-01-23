Police looking for missing 2-year-old

Hailey Hunter-Rose Fargo

MASON COUNTY, MICH. - Mason County Sheriff's detectives say they are looking for 2-year-old Hailey Hunter-Rose Fargo, a victim of parental kidnapping. She is in foster care in Muskegon. She was last seen with her biological father for unsupervised parenting time from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Police were called shortly after 4:00 p.m. when Mark Alan Saporita-Fargo did not return the girl. Saporita-Fargo is currently out on bond for a CSC charge and is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday for a jury trial.

Hailey is three feet one inch tall and weighs 32 pounds. She was wearing a Minnie Mouse shirt with black ruffles on the bottom, black pants, a white, red, and silver bow, and a pair of Elsa Frozen shoes. Saporita-Fargo is 47 years old and stands six feet one inch tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Hailey Hunter-Rose Fargo and Mark Alan Saporita-Fargo

They may be in a black passenger car, possibly a Ford Taurus, but police are not sure of the exact make and model.

Anyone with information on where the two may be is asked to call 911 or the Mason/Oceana County Dispatch at (231) 869-5858.

