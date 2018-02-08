Popular golf club along the lakeshore has new owners

Ravines Golf Club in Saugatuck

SAUGATUCK, MICH. - A popular golf club in southwest Michigan will soon have new owners.

Watermark Properties announced the acquisition of Ravines Golf Club in Saugatuck, effective March 1, 2018.

Ravines is West Michigan's only Arnold Palmer Signature golf club. It is located on Palmer Drive along Blue Star Highway in Saugatuck.

Ravines Golf Club in Saugatuck

Chris Sobieck, General Manager of Golf and Sports operations for Watermark says, “Ravines is a wonderful golf course and plans are in place to make the course even more enjoyable to play, and improve the already excellent playing conditions.”

Ravines Golf Club in Saugatuck

The Ravines will join five other golf clubs, Watermark Country Club, StoneWater Country Club, Thornapple Point, Sunnybrook Country Club and Thousand Oaks Country Club, that Watermark already owns.

The Ravines and Thornapple Point are the groups two public facilities.

Ravines Golf Club in Saugatuck

Watermark plans to keep the Ravines Golf Club a public course and banquet facility. General Manager and Head PGA Professional, Rob Charter, will continue in his positions after the transition takes place.

Charter says, “Watermark Properties has an outstanding reputation and we are extremely excited to be a part of the group. We have an outstanding public golf course at Ravines with great conditions, and a solid team running our operations.

"I’m very proud of our course and the service we deliver to our golfers.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV