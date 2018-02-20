Potholes and failed culverts keep Ottawa County busy

OTTAWA COUNTY, MICH. - Road crews in Ottawa County have their hands full with failed culverts and severe potholes this week. Traffic was jammed Tuesday morning as crews responded to a number of potholes on I-196 WB before the Zeeland exit.

I-196 is a MDOT road but the maintenance is contracted out to the Ottawa County Road Commission.

County officials say it's not just the potholes keeping them busy this week.

"We've been dealing with things on all fronts this morning," Ryan Kemppainen the Ottawa County Road Commission Operations Superintendent, said.

Heavy rain caused a culvert on Barry Street near Port Sheldon to fail Tuesday morning and forced crews to close the road. The surrounding areas slowly began to see water rise along the roads.

"It funny here in Michigan we go from dealing with snow and cold temperatures a week and a half ago to mid 50s temperatures and pouring down rain," Kemppainen said.

A combination that created a mess of potholes along I-196 Tuesday morning.

"With 196 it's an old highway, and we hate to say it but it's past its life expectancy, and it's in dire need of repairs," Kemppainen added.

"But so are a lot of roads in Michigan its kind of the way the cookie crumbles." Literally.

Massive holes on the highway reportedly damaged a number of cars. Crews worked on the highway on and off throughout the day to put a Band-Aid on an issue Kemppainen said isn't over.

"This time of year when we're throwing cold patch in the holes its not going to stick. Especially when the holes are wet, right now its been a 24-hour process of trying to get those holes filled out there."

The biggest thing you can do to help the Road Commission maintain roads is to report any potholes.

Crews will do the best they can to take care of them, weather permitting.

