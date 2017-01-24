Missing girl found safe in Jackson County, father in custody

Hailey Hunter-Rose Fargo and Mark Alan Saporita-Fargo

LUDINGTON, MICH. - Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole and Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola held a press conference 11 a.m. Tuesday, at the Mason County Sheriff’s Office to update the media and the public on the missing child case that developed Monday afternoon.

Hailey Hunter-Rose Fargo, 3, was found safe near the state line in Jackson County. She was allegedly kidnapped by her biological father, Mark Alan Saporita-Fargo, who failed to return the child Monday following an unsupervised visitation. He has been arrested, though police are still looking for another suspect, Jeffrey Alan Miller. Police say Miller drove Hailey and Mark to Jackson County.

Mason Co. Sheriff Kim Cole says police looking for Miller, he drove Mark & Hailey to home near state line. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/mSQ33f6lc1 — Jon Mills (@JonMills20) January 24, 2017

Hailey is under the jurisdiction of Mason County Probate Court and is in foster care in Muskegon County. Saporita-Fargo was supposed to return Haley at 2 p.m. Monday, following a five hour visit. At 4 p.m. the sheriff’s office was notified that Saporita-Fargo did not return Hailey to the appropriate officials.

Sheriff Kim Cole says department's Facebook post with Hailey's photo reached 250-thousand people. @wzzm13 — Jon Mills (@JonMills20) January 24, 2017

Saporita-Fargo, 47, has a registered address of 5971 County Road 30, Monroeville, Alabama. He was arrested May 29, 2016, by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office on felony charges of third degree criminal sexual conduct and habitual offender fourth offense.

In July, 2016, Saporita-Fargo rejected a plea offer by Mason County Prosecutor Paul Spaniola of 15-30 years in prison if Saporita-Fargo pleaded to one count of third-degree CSC, with the habitual status, and dismissing the second count. The sentence would have included restitution for his Alabama extradition and medical expenses for the victim, the prosecutor said.

He was scheduled to appear in 51st Circuit Court this morning to begin his trial; he failed to appear.

MCP will post details from the press conference.

WZZM 13 contributed to this report.

