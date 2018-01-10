Public hearing held for proposed pig farm near Montague

Pig farm public hearing

MONTAGUE, MICH. - Some people on the Lakeshore are upset about a pig farm that could be coming to their area.

Some of the main concerns are the smell, noise and waste that would be created. The proposed farm would house nearly 4,000 pigs.

"There is a church that is very close to this and already because there is a cow manure lagoon on the farm, they often have to have their windows shut and pig manure is 3 times stronger," says Margot Haynes.

Wednesday night the Department of Environmental Quality held a public hearing and said they are reviewing the farm's application but have not issued any permits yet.

"The farm isn't even in existence yet but what we do in advance is review the permit with them and they have a consultant and when they construct the lagoons, those are reviewed, and as they go through their operations they have to keep records, we review those and there are inspections," says Megan McMahon of the DEQ.

The farm is located at 56th avenue and Flower road in Claybanks Township. The DEQ could make a decision on the farm's permit by April.

