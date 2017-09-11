Remembering September 11, honoring those who serve community and country

September 11th event in Muskegon.

MUSKEGON, MICH. - A long motorcade of motorcycles traveled from Grand Haven to the Mart Dock in Muskegon on Monday, Sept. 11.

It was the start of an event to honor those who lost their lives during the September 11 terrorist attacks. Those in attendance also honored the men and women who have lost their lives serving their country and community.

The event included music and speakers. The group took time to remember Tony Cardinal who graduated from Muskegon Oakridge before joining the Army. On Christmas Day 2005, he was killed by an explosion while on combat patrol in Baghdad.

Cardinal's former teacher Jeff Lohman asked everyone to be thankful for individuals like Tony.

"The idea is to just use this day 16 years later to never forget what happened on September 11," said Lohman. "But also the men and women who continue to fight for us."

The group also remembered Norton Shores Police officer Jon Ginka who died earlier this year after his police cruiser crossed the center line and struck a tree.

Michigan State Police ruled the cause of the crash "unknown."

