Residents struggle with housing costs

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Squirrel Torch Fire Leads to $300K Settlement
-
Michiganders Eligible for Milk Settlement
-
Icy conditions around West Michigan
-
Zeeland family reunites with pet dog
-
Super Saver: 7-in-1 car tool for any emergency
-
Lakeshore mom says daughter tried to take own life after bullying
-
U.S. Rep: Trump not 'legitimate' president
-
D-U Football Coach Lou Esposito Resigns
-
Snyder to deliver State of the State speech
-
Katie's Bachelor Recap: Post-puke kisses
More Stories
-
Live: Betsy DeVos hearing for education secretaryJan 17, 2017, 4:56 p.m.
-
Ringling Bros. ringmaster from Muskegon: 'I have…Jan 17, 2017, 6:03 p.m.
-
Fate of shutdown Lowell biodigester remains unclear…Jan 17, 2017, 4:36 p.m.