Sappi Paper Mill stack expected to be demolished on Oct. 1

(Photo: Fortney, Kayla, WZZM)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Work at the former Sappi Paper Mill in Muskegon is progressing, and workers are nearly finished removing all the exterior paint from the last stack at the property.

Once all that paint is removed, the stack can be brought down.

►Related: Watch smokestack demolished at former paper mill site

Pure Muskegon is the group of investors that bought the old paper plant, and they expect the second stack will be imploded around 9 a.m. on Oct. 1.

The former Chase Piano Factory building on the site is also going through asbestos remediation. This building is also going to be torn down through conventional demolition, but there is no exact date for when it will come down.

►Related: Owners of Sappi property present new stack demolition plan to state

Pure Muskegon plans to develop the former industrial site into Windward Point, which may include marinas, restaurants and various forms of waterfront housing.

All the demolition work on the property is expected to be finished by the end of October.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV