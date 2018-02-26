Saugatuck ends 20 year police partnership with Douglas

SAUGATUCK< MICH. - Saugatuck is ending its 20 year police partnership with nearby Douglas. On Monday night, Feb. 26, the Saugatuck City Council voted 6-1 to contract instead with the Allegan County Sheriff's Department for public safety services.

Saugatuck City Manager Kirk Harrier says the new arrangement will save the city money.

“This policy decision is about balancing public safety needs with other financial responsibilities of the city of Saugatuck,” he explains

Saugatuck Council votes 6-1 to end police partnership with Douglas & contract with Allegan County Sheriff for law enforcement services. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/ZMJhlz3NwJ — phildawsontv (@pmdawson) February 27, 2018

Allegan County will dedicate four deputies to patrol in Saugatuck. Interim Chief Steve Kent says the Douglas-Saugatuck Police Department will likely lay off four of their eight officers.

“There is going to be a lack of coverage,” he says. “People are going to notice immediately.”

Opponents fear the city won’t be as safe with Allegan County deputies responsible for public safety.

“We are going to lose response time and if something happens there will be blood on the hands of people that vote for this,” says Douglas resident Andrew Zolper.

Supporters of the new arrangement say money saved will pay for community improvements.

“Assumptions that crime will increase and the city will fall apart is the fable of Henny Penny with cries of ‘The sky is falling,’” says Saugatuck resident Marsha Caspar.

The contract for the Douglas-Saugatuck police partnership ends in June. Unless something changes, deputies from the Allegan County Sheriff's Department will start policing in Saugatuck on July 1.

“I’m confident the constituents in the community are going to be satisfied or more so than they are today,” says Saugatuck Mayor Ken Trester.

