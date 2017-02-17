Saugatuck holds town hall to discuss area development, preserving dune land

Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance (Photo: Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance)

SAUGATUCK, MICH. - A town hall is being help to discuss future development plans and preserving most of the dune land near Saugatuck.

The group that lost a bid to purchase and preserve dune land near Saugatuck is holding the meeting Friday, Feb. 17 to discuss planned development

In December 2016, the Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance lost a bid to purchase the land. The group hoped to prevent homes from being built on the property, however the Padnos family won the bid in the end.

Currently, there are plans to build homes closer to the lake and leave most of the dune land untouched.

The town hall meeting being held on Friday will focused on the balance between development and preservation.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Saugatuck Center for Performing Arts -- it is free and open to the public.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email watchdog@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

(© 2017 WZZM)