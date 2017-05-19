Shelby residents deal with water boil advisory

Filling up a glass with drinking water from kitchen tap, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

SHELBY, MICH. - A precautionary boil water advisory remains in place in the village of Shelby in Oceana County.

It began Tuesday after a routine water sample tested positive for coliform bacteria. Tests were negative for ecoli.

Residents have been told not to drink the water.

Friday they were able to get bottled water at the department of public works garage. Village staff are chlorinating the system. It needs to be flushed and tested before the advisory can be lifted.

"It kind of bums me out because it seems like we have them way too often, " said Bob Wheelock, Shelby.

Members of the D.E.Q. are assisting the village. Residents say in the fall of 2015 there was another boil water advisory that lasted several days.

"We looked at the entire system today, looked at a few things, we will have some recommendation for them to help try and prevent this in the future," Luke Dehtiar, District Supervisor D.E.Q. Grand Rapids.

Restaurants in Shelby are open but can't offer customers fountain drinks. Bottled water will be available to residents on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m . at the department of public works garage.

