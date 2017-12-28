Sheriff's office asks for help finding missing woman

Undated photo of Sheila Bonge.

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, MICH. - The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a 59-year-old woman.

Sheila Bonge was last seen by family members on Christmas Eve at her home in the 14000 block of 104th Avenue in Crockery Township.

She was contacted by phone on Christmas Day around 2 p.m., but that was the last any one heard from her.

Bonge is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 115 lbs with brown/gray hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about where she is or might be, please call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-249-0911 or contact Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT, or by text to 274637.

