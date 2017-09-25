Sheriff's office investigating suspicious death at disc golf course

A Mason County Sheriff's Deputy's vehicle, file photo. (Photo: Mason County Press)

PERE MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole is describing the death of a 28-year-old Mason County, whose body was discovered at the Leviathan Disk Golf Course, as suspicious.

Law enforcement and medical personnel were called to the forest about 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, where the body had been discovered on the 12th hole of the course, the Mason County Press reports.

Sheriff Cole says that someone was playing disc golf and went to retrieve their frisbee when they discovered the body. The 28-year-old's body has been in the wooded area for less than two days and his I.D. card was with him. Authorities will not release his name until family is contacted.

“The death is suspicious and, at this point, we are awaiting autopsy results,” Sheriff Cole said. “We anticipate an autopsy to be performed today.” The body will be taken to Kalamazoo for the autopsy.

Detectives and medical personnel from Life EMS and Pere Marquette Township Fire Department were on scene for several hours investigating the death. Cole said the man has been identified but his name is being withheld until the family notifications can be made.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV