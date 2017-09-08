Southbound US 31 shut down after crash

(Photo: Backy Vargo/Grand Haven Tribune)

SPRING LAKE TWP, MICH. - One person is dead and two others injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred shortly before 6 p.m. on southbound U.S. 31 north of Taft Street.

Police did not release the name of the deceased driver of a pickup truck that struck a tree after the 5:40 p.m. collision.

Relatives said Jackie Garrison and Austin Miller were the occupants of the Silverado pickup truck which left the road, rolled over through the brush and trees and landed upright against the back of a Herman Miller factory building.

The relative said the two Spring Lake residents were injured, but were going to be OK. An ambulance transported them to a local hospital.

Garrison and Miller were on their way to the Trillium banquet facility on on VanWagoner Road when the crash occurred.

Several family members on their way to the rehearsal came across the crash and at first thought the truck against the tree contained Garrison and Miller, the relative said. Both pickup trucks are dark blue, but the one against the tree was a Dodge.

The Silverado was not visible from the highway.

(Photo: Backy Vargo/Grand Haven Tribune)

Ottawa County Sheriff Sgt. Matt Wildfong said both vehicles were southbound on the highway with the Silverado in the right lane and the Dodge pickup in the left lane.

The driver of the Silverado was debating going around a truck in front of him when he looked in his rear-view mirror and saw the Dodge pickup coming up fast behind him, Wildfong said.

The Dodge pickup veered to the left, bounced off the median guardrail and hit the Silverado in the left rear quarter panel.

Both vehicles went off the west side of the highway where the Dodge hit the tree and the Silverado continued through the brush and landed on a driveway behind the factory building.

Southbound traffic was stopped completely for a short time. Then one lane of traffic was allowed through.

Investigators said they would be on the scene for a while before removing the deceased man’s vehicle.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Police have shut down southbound U.S. 31 north of Grand Haven after a crash on the highway near Taft Street at about 5:45 p.m. Friday.

There are at least two people reported to be seriously injured.

Traffic has begun moving again on one of the two southbound lanes.

© 2017, Grand Haven Tribune