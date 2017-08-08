Spring Lake Village President Joyce Hatton officially resigns

SPRING LAKE, MICH. - Village President Joyce Hatton has officially resigned.

According to the Grand Haven Tribune, Hatton sent an email to the six remaining Village Council members at 11:37 p.m. Tuesday, just hours after village voters turned down a ballot proposal that could have paved the way for disincorporation.

Her message simply stated: “I am resigning my post as President of Spring Lake Charter Village effective immediately. — Joyce Verplank Hatton”

Hatton, 84, announced Monday that she would be resigning, no matter what the results of Tuesday’s election. She said it became difficult to work with six members of council who were against disincorporating the village.

Hatton won a three-way race in the November election, running on a platform to disincorporate the village.

