St. Mary's school demolition underway in Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE, MICH. - Construction crews are busy tearing down the former middle school wing of St. Mary’s Catholic School.

According to the Grand Haven Tribune, the demolition is expected to last through the end of the week, and continue next week when crews remove the garage, shed and former boiler room, said Father Dave Gross of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

The area will be converted into green space and parking.

Staff and students moved into the new two-story 23,000-square-foot building last November. The new building is attached to the church.

The parish’s food pantry relocated to the former elementary school wing.

On June 4, an official dedication of the new St. Mary’s School will take place, as will a celebration of the church’s 50th anniversary.

A campaign will be launched later this summer to support and help pay off the construction loan, which is less than $2 million.

Gross expressed his thanks to the community for their contributions toward the project.

“I’m overwhelmed with the support and financial support, as well as the human labor that’s been donated for the project thus far,” he said. “I’m grateful for so many people who are willing to step forward to educate our children, especially (to) educate them in the faith.”

Community members interested in donating to the project can call the parish office at 616-842-1702 or visit http://www.stmarysl.org/msow.html.

