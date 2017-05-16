State suspends doctor's license after performing surgeries in pole barn

Undated courtesy photo of Dr. Bradley Bastow.

GLENN, MICH. - The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs has suspended the license of Dr. Bradley Bastow.

In April, the Allegan County Health Department received a complaint he was performing liposuction surgeries inside of a pole barn.

According to officials, the building doesn't have a certificate of occupancy and is not approved for any business activities. It's located at 6990 144th Avenue in Glenn, Mich.

►Earlier: Patients warned about pole barn surgeon

In conjunction with Attorney General Bill Schuette’s office, LARA filed an administrative complaint alleging Dr. Bastow committed numerous violations, including:

Performing liposuction procedures in unsanitary conditions in an unfinished pole barn;

Improperly disposing and storing medical waste;

Improperly dispensing and recording the dispensing of controlled substances;

Improperly commingling human and animal drugs; and

Taking a controlled substance from the facility for personal use.

“Our investigation found that Dr. Bastow’s conduct was negligent, incompetent and lacked good moral character,” said LARA Director Shelly Edgerton in a press release. “Our top priority is the health and safety of Michiganders, and the dangerous and deplorable conditions of Dr. Bastow’s facility warranted an immediate suspension of his medical license.”

For more information about the suspension order and administrative complaint, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV