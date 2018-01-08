Swine barn focus of public meeting in Montague

A family farm near Montague is seeking permission from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality to build and operate a "swine finishing facility" that could house more than 3,000 pigs on site. If approved, the Marsh family would build the facility on 300 acres of property in Claybanks Township. A community group is collecting signatures to stop the swine barn from being built. The group recently took out a large ad in opposition to the plan in a local newspaper. Among the concerns of Reviving our American Democracy (ROAD) are the potential negative impacts on air and water, and the risk of contamination in Flower Creek and Lake Michigan.
The farm is in Oceana County just north of the city of Montague near South 56th Avenue and Flower Road.
The DEQ. will hold a public meeting on the request Wednesday, Jan. 10.
A question and answer session starts at 6 p.m. followed by the public hearing at 7 p.m.
The meeting will be held at Montague High School on Stanton Boulevard.
