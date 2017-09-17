The future of the Bil-Mar restaurant

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - Bil-Mar, a local restaurant in Grand Haven, is expected to announce on Monday, Sept. 18 that it will be sold, according the Howard Meyer, the owner.

The new owners are a restaurant group from the Grand Rapids area.

Before the sale, it was announced that the owners wanted to rebuild on the site. There is no word if that redevelopment will still be taking place.

Bil-Mar has been a part of the Grand Haven landscape since 1969, and the Meyer family has owned it from the beginning.

