Township schedules special meeting about Pere Marquette cross

PERE MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A Ludington area township will hold a special meeting next month to address a constitutional battle over a cross.

The cross marks the spot where Father Jacques Marquette, the Jesuit missionary and explorer, is believed to have been buried in 1675. It's designated as a Michigan Historic Site and is on land owned by Pere Marquette Township.

A Michigan Association of Civil Rights Activists says the marker is unconstitutional, since the religious symbol is in a public park.

The cross has been above Pere Marquette Lake since the mid 1950's. The activists say the cross needs to be removed.

The Pere Marquette Township Board will hold a special meeting to address issues relating to the cross and take public comment on Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m.

Because of significant public interest, the meeting will be held at Peterson Auditorium at 508 North Washington Avenue in Ludington.

