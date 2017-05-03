Truck drives through front of Lakeshore grocery store

HART, MICH. - A pick-up truck drove through the front of a Hart grocery store Wednesday afternoon.

The truck drove through the ShopKo Hometown store in Hart. An employee of the Comfort Inn near the store said that no ambulances were present after the crash, however, it is not confirmed yet whether anyone was injured in the incident.

The store is temporarily closed, a witness said.

We attempted to contact the ShopKo store manager, however, no comment was left.

