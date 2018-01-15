United Way of the Lakeshore celebrates MLK Day with 'Soup & Service'

MUSKEGON, MICH. - The United Way of the Lakeshore celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day with Soup & Service.

The event asked people to donate school supplies for classrooms in need or a non-perishable food item. In exchange, people donating were given a hot cup of soup.

The event was held on Monday, Jan. 15 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m in Muskegon. United Way said that Soup & Service was a way to honor King and his "legacy of service."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV