United Way of the Lakeshore celebrates MLK Day with 'Soup & Service'

Staff , WZZM 5:36 PM. EST January 15, 2018

MUSKEGON, MICH. - The United Way of the Lakeshore celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day with Soup & Service.

The event asked people to donate school supplies for classrooms in need or a non-perishable food item. In exchange, people donating were given a hot cup of soup. 

The event was held on Monday, Jan. 15 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m in Muskegon. United Way said that Soup & Service was a way to honor King and his "legacy of service." 

