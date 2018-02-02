Zeeland woman opens up about meeting Oprah

ZEELAND, MICH. - An Ottawa County woman is sharing her experience after meeting one of the most famous people in the United States.

Zeeland resident, Kim Harris, was one of the fourteen panelist on Oprah Winfrey's ''60 Minutes'' special. It all started with a random Facebook survey that led Zeeland resident, Kim Harris to take part in Oprah's ''60 Minutes'' political panel.

"I'm just going run in there. I'm going to give my opinion about a couple things and I'll scoot on out so my son was sitting out in the car," Harris said.

Her son sat in that car for a while because that group was greeted by Oprah.

"She [Oprah] came out and everyone went hysterical," Harris said with a laugh.

The panel was between seven democrats and seven republicans and it touched on some of the tough topics this country faces.

Harris, a democrat, provided a unique angle.

"I did not vote for either Hillary or Trump. I was really not pleased with the representation of how the campaign was going."

Once "60 Minutes" got word that the group continued discussions and meet ups following the initial segment, Oprah came back to Grand Rapids, to pick up where they left off.

"They were completely baffled by the fact that we continued on and tried to make Grand Rapids be the model of how you can come together and how congress can come together and meet in the middle so that the work can be done," Harris said.

Harris expects the second part of their panel discussion will run on "60 Minutes" some time this month.

We did Harris if she thought Oprah would be running for President she says she knows Oprah has mentioned she wasn't interested but she hopes she changes her mind.

