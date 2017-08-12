Lakeview store wins legal battle with state over tobacco accessories

The store recently won a legal battle with the state over tobacco accessories. (Photo: WZZM)

LAKEVIEW, MICH., - The State Court of Appeals ruled in favor this week of 5 Corners Party Store in Montcalm County, which was told by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (LLC) that its tobacco accessories were "narcotics paraphernalia."

The LLC shut down the grocery store's tobacco accessories, including pipes and grinders.

"Obviously we were very upset," said Angie Ulanch, who co-owns the store with her husband, Brett. "We have gone above and beyond as a small business owner to have compliance within our store."

The Ulanch's lost four internal appears in the last four years and one in circuit court, but they were not done.

"That just gave us more fuel to the fire to keep pushing because we still felt like our constitutional rights were being infringed upon," Angie said.

"It's definitely a really good feeling of vindication," Angie said. "We were in the right. We didn't do anything wrong. And we just kept foraging on, and we got to where we are today."

There is still a chance the LLC appeals the decision to the State Supreme Court. They could not be reached for comment.

