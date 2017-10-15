3 charged in death of man pulled from a Lansing creek

From left to right: Brandon Lee Addiss, 27; Amber Shauna Marie Kohls, 26; and Matthew Ryan Green, 26. (Photo: Lansing Police Dept.)

LANSING, MICH. - Three suspects arrested after the body of a Lansing man was pulled from the Sycamore Creek on Thursday were charged Saturday in connection with his death.

The body of 53-year-old Lansing resident John William Darnell Jr. was discovered in the creek Thursday afternoon after police received a tip about "a possible body" near the park and the 2600 block of Clifton, said Robert Merritt, a spokesman for the Lansing Police Department.

Three Lansing residents taken into custody after the incident Thursday were arraigned on felony charges in 54A District court in front of Judge Andrea Larkin, according to a release from the Lansing Police Department.

All three of the people facing charges in connection with Darnell Jr.'s death were "known associates" of his, police said.

"The investigation discovered the three suspects and the victim got into a verbal argument, turned physical, that led to the victim being stabbed," police said in the release. Police have not disclosed details about how Darnell Jr.'s body ended up in the creek.

Brandon Lee Addiss, 27, and Amber Shauna Marie Kohls, 26, are charged with murder, according to the release. They are being held without bond.

A third man, Matthew Ryan Green, 26, has been charged with accessory after the fact to a felony, according to the release. Green's bond was set at $250,000.

A probable cause conference in 54A District court has been set for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 27. A preliminary exam is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 3.

The case is Lansing's 12th homicide of 2017, and the second in eight days.

Police said Joshua Dewayne Chester, 31, was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds Oct. 3 at Camelot Apartments in the 4900 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue. No arrests have been made in connection with Chester's death.

