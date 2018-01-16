98 women will share their devastating reaction to Larry Nassar

Larry Nassar averts his gaze Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, during the first day of the victim impact statements addressing the former sportsmedicine doctor in Rosemarie Aquilina's circuit courtroom. (Photo: MATTHEW DAE SMITH/Lansing State Journal)

LANSING, MICH. - These are the “Me Toos” Larry Nassar predicted.

Days after the Indianapolis Star reported that two women said Nassar sexually assaulted them during medical appointments, he emailed his boss, the dean of Michigan State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, to tell him about all the support he’d received from the gymnastics community.

Then, Nassar hinted that there might be more women and girls who would say he had abused them.

"I am trying to make sure I take advantage of this time before the ‘Me Toos’ come out in the media and the second media blitz occurs," he emailed his boss, William Strampel, on Sept. 15, 2016, the day prosecutors told the State Journal they’d received a "handful' of new allegations.

Starting this morning, 98 of the 125 women who reported Nassar to police are making victim-impact statements during his sentencing hearing. The process will last all week.

Many are appearing in person, walking to a podium on the third floor of Veterans Memorial Courthouse to detail their abuse to Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, who expects to sentence Nassar on Friday.

Nassar, 54, of Holt, pleaded guilty in November to 10 sexual assault charges split between Ingham and Eaton counties. In December, he was sentenced to 60 years in prison on federal child pornography charges.

Through the first half of the first day, 14 women and girls spoke, including Kyle Stephens, the woman Nassar pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting in his home when she was a child.

"Perhaps you have figured it out by now," she said, addressing Nassar directly as he looked down, covering his eyes with his hand. "Little girls don't stay little forever. They grow into strong women that return to destroy your world."

All 125 women and girls who filed reports about Nassar with police will be allowed to give impact statements, if they choose. They'll have the chance to give them anonymously or while being identified by the roughly two dozen reporters in the courtroom.

Jade Capuasaid her first decision was to speak anonymously, but she later changed her mind.

"After thinking about it, and taking time to cope with facing this fear of mine, I decided to finally put a name to it," she said. "I am Jade Capua, and I am a survivor."

The women and girls who spoke in the morning detailed the abuse they said they suffered at Nassar's hands, often looking right at him as they said what he did. They spoke about the lasting trauma, self doubt and loss of trust.

They spoke about depression, or as Danielle Moore put it, being "stuck in the darkness."

"You are no longer a doctor," she told Nassar. "You have been striped of your medical license. And soon, you'll be known by your prison number for what I hope to be the maximum sentence.

"I find this fitting, as I was a thing, inhuman or just a number to you. ... I will no longer be known as a number. And I will be known as Dr. Danielle Moore."

Contact Matt Mencarini at (517) 267-1347 or mmencarini@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @MattMencarini.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Lansing State Journal