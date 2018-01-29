AG's office ask for texts, emails, other records from top MSU officials

William Forsyth has been appointed as the independent special prosecutor by Attorney General Bill Schuette to investigate Michigan State University’s handling of sexual assault complaints at a news conference Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (Photo: Robert Killips | Lansing State Journal)

LANSING, MICH. - The Michigan Attorney General's Office is seeking emails, text messages, personnel files, internal records and more as part of its investigation of Michigan State University and how it handled reports about Larry Nassar.

Attorney General Bill Schuette on Saturday said that his office had hired William Forsyth, a retired Kent County prosecutor, as a special independent counsel to lead an investigation of Michigan State University, which is expected to focus on the handling of Larry Nassar and systemic issues with sexual misconduct at the university.

That same day, the office sent a letter to MSU formally requesting "any records of internal investigations" conducted by Patrick Fitzgerald, the former federal prosecutor the university hired to handle internal reviews and lawsuits related to Nassar.

Forsyth's investigation, which does have subpoena power, is seeking all email and text message communications regarding Nassar sent to or from former MSU President Lou Anna Simon, former MSU Athletics Director Mark Hollis and the university's Board of Trustees.

Both Simon and Hollis stepped down from their positions last week.

Forsyth's investigation is seeking communication to or from Nassar's former boss, William Strampel, three of the four medical experts MSU used in its 2014 Title IX investigation, former gymnastics coach Kathie Klages and several more MSU officials.

The letter also includes a request for Strampel's work computer, work cell phone, and any work calendars.

Investigative records and personnel files for Klages, Strampel and Dr. Brooke Lemmen have also been requested.

Klages is the former MSU gymnastics coach two women say they raised concerns to about Nassar in 1997.

Lemmen is one of the four medical experts MSU used in its 2014 Title IX investigation of Nassar, which found he did not violate MSU policy Lemmen resigned as the university was considering firing her after it found out she had removed patient files from MSU at Nassar's request, while he was under police investigation in 2016.

Strampel is Nassar's former boss who established the protocols required for Nassar's return to clinical duties following the 2014 Title IX investigation. Strampel later told police he never intended to ensure Nassar was complaint.

Contact Matt Mencarini at (517) 267-1347 or mmencarini@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @MattMencarini.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter

© 2018 Lansing State Journal