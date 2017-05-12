Alleged Nassar victim says she's fighting 'institutional dynamics'

Dr. Larry Nassar and his attorneys, Shannon Smith and Matt Newburg. (Photo: Lansing State Journal file photo/Robert Killips)

MASON, MICH. - One of more than 90 women or girls who accuse former Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar of sexually assaulting them testified this morning that she decided to come forward publicly because it was the only way to combat what she said were the "institutional dynamics" that protected Nassar for years.

Nassar was in 55th District Court in Mason for a preliminary examination in one of multiple criminal trials underway in which he faces a total of 28 charges between state and federal courts, some of them related to his role as a university doctor and a doctor for USA Gymnastics.

Under questioning from an assistant Michigan attorney general, Rachael Denhollander said she believed those institutions failed to protect women and girls from Nassar and said she came forward not only for personal closure but to make sure other women were not harmed in the future.

She testified that she has allowed the media to use her name because "Larry Nassar was in such a position of authority, and he was surrounding by such powerful institutions, that I did not think an anonymous source would be enough.

"This is not just about Larry Nassar," she said." There are institutional dynamics that are at play."

MSU fired Nassar, a 53-year-old Holt man, in September. He left USA Gymnastics in fall 2015.

Stephan Drew, an attorney who represents Denhollander and several other women in a federal lawsuit against Nassar, MSU, USA Gymnastics and others. He said the civil lawsuit was filed to force systemic change at those institutions.

"To a client, they said that's why they came forward," Drew said during a break in today's hearing. He added that Denhollander's testimony today only supported the allegations raised in the lawsuit.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© Lansing State Journal