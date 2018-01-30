At least 57 victims expected to speak at third Larry Nassar sentencing

Larry Nassar listens to victim impact statements on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, during the first day of testimony in Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina's courtroom. (Photo: MATTHEW DAE SMITH/Lansing State Journal)

CHARLOTTE, MICH. - One week after a marathon seven-day sentencing in Ingham County that featured 156 victim impact statements ended, Larry Nassar's third criminal sentencing will begin on Wednesday in Eaton County.

Here's what you need to know:

Victim-impact statements

At least 57 people are expected to read victim impact statements during the sentencing hearing for the disgraced former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor, according to Beryl Frenger, Eaton County trial court administrator.

How long will it last?

In addition to Wednesday, the court has set aside Friday, Monday and Tuesday to allow time for victim impact statements. The court reserves Thursdays for other hearings.

About the plea deal

Nassar pleaded guilty in November to 10 sexual assault charges split between the two counties — seven in Ingham County and three in Eaton County. Both plea deals include agreements that his minimum sentence would be between 25 and 40 years.

Eaton County charges

The three sexual assault charges Nassar pleaded to in Eaton County involve patients he treated at Twistars gymnastics club in Dimondale.

Sentencings so far

Nassar, 54, was sentenced last week to between 40 and 175 years by Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina. In December, a federal judge sentenced him to 60 years in prison for three child pornography charges.

Nassar will not serve his Ingham County sentence until the federal sentence ends; his new sentences in Eaton County will be served concurrently to those on the Ingham County charges.

