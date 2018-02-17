Donors send dozens of Lansing kids to showing of 'Black Panther'

Justin Straub, 11, and his grandfather Deon Holliman, get ready to see the "Black Panther" movie Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at Celebration Cinema in Lansing. (Photo: Robert Killips | Lansing State Journal)

LANSING - "This movie is so cool," a little girl shouted while watching the "Black Panther" movie at Celebration! Cinema on Saturday morning.

A few minutes later, that same girl yelled, "I'm so lucky to be in this movie."

Nearly 100 boys, girls and their parents laughed, cried, cheered and clapped in between scenes in a joyful two hours that was anything but a quiet crowd.

Marvel's "Black Panther" made its debut on Friday, and the movie is already on track to smash records with an estimated $200 million in sales this weekend.

And dozens of local children and teens were able to see the movie Saturday courtesy of the efforts of two Lansing area men and donors who were part of the #BlackPantherChallenge, a campaign that spans 16 countries including the U.S.

"Black Panther" tells the story of T'Challa, a superhero from the fictional African nation Wakanda. After the death of his father (King of Wakanda), Black Panther returns home to assume the throne and lead his nation.

The character Black Panther is the first black superhero be featured in a mainstream American comic, so it's groundbreaking and a symbol of change for many people.

Daizuan Watkins, 9, from Lansing is all smiles as he gets a complimentary "Black Panther" poster at a showing of the movie at Celebration Cinema Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. (Photo: Robert Killips | Lansing State Journal)

"It's a new day," said Deon Holliman, who was gearing up to see the film with his grandson at Celebration! Cinema. "I didn't know much about the movie at first, but my grandson (Justin) filled me in. Seeing an all-black cast is a breath of fresh air."

On Feb. 2, Jim Phan and his friend Howard Johnson created a GoFundMe page in an effort to raise enough money to purchase tickets for as many as 100 children from local schools and organizations, including the Boys & Girls Club of Lansing.

Philanthropist Frederick Joseph first launched the #BlackPantherChallenge in New York City. His GoFundMe campaign received $40,000 in donations. His efforts inspired other communities to do the same, with more than 200 campaigns in 50 states and 15 countries, according to Nerdist.

Phan and Johnson's fundraising goal was a modest $600, but they ended up raising $1,344.

"Kids are very impressionable at this age," Phan said. "When they're able to see themselves portrayed as superheroes and powerful kings and queens, they start to think, 'Maybe I can do that.' The possibilities are endless."

Minutes before the movie started, Phan quickly addressed the audience: "The movie is incredible. Representation matters. That's why we did it. Enjoy the movie everybody."

Howard Johnson, left, and Jim Phan started a GoFundMe account to raise money for kids to see the movie "Black Panther." Nearly a hundred kids signed up through the Lansing Boys and Girls club to attend a showing at Celebration Cinema Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. (Photo: Robert Killips | Lansing State Journal)

But little kids weren't the only ones who left feeling inspired.

"It's about damn time," said 26-year-old Lansing resident Brittany Holmes. She was referring to the movie's mostly black cast. "So many people, black and white, are coming together to see this film."

"I was a big fan of the comics, and I feel that the movie did justice," added Ian Mahone, 26, from Kalamazoo. "For me, the story's narrative is everything because it sets the tone for the rest of the movie. It was even better than I thought it would be."

© 2018 Lansing State Journal