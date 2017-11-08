East Lansing PD issues threats of 'Stranger Things' spoilers

(Photo: Netflix)

EAST LANSING, MICH. - If you're a fan of the Netflix show "Stranger Things," you should probably try extra hard to stay out of jail in East Lansing.

The East Lansing Police Department is getting into some (probably) cruel and unusual punishment this week, but they did issue a fair warning on Twitter.

"We've taped Stranger Things spoilers all over the walls of our jail this week. Some extra motivation for you to not end up there."

We've taped Stranger Things spoilers all over the walls of our jail this week. Some extra motivation for you to not end up there. pic.twitter.com/SEbRlXx4BJ — East Lansing Police (@EastLansingPD) November 5, 2017

Stay out of trouble, and avoid those spoilers.

© 2017 Lansing State Journal