Emotional, financial support pours in for father who rushed Larry Nassar

Randall Margraves, father of Lauren and Madison Margraves is detained after trying to attack Larry Nassar, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, in Eaton County Circuit Court. (Photo: Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal)

LANSING, MICH. - Social media and financial support have poured in for a father who rushed Larry Nassar during his sentencing hearing Friday in Eaton County.

Within a few hours of the incident, a GoFundMe page to support Margraves had surpassed $6,000 in donations.

Bartlett Jackson, regional communications manager for GoFundMe, said GoFundMe will work with the organizer to ensure all of the money raised goes to Margraves and his family.

Randall Margraves, who learned some of the details of his daughters' assaults for the first time in court Friday, rushed the table where Nassar was sitting after the last of his three daughters addressed the disgraced doctor.

Margraves nearly reached Nassar, but was blocked by Nassar’s attorney Matthew Newburg and then was restrained by at least three deputies. He was handcuffed and is being detained until an investigation is complete.

“Give me one minute with that bastard,” Margraves said after he was tackled.

Margraves was held in contempt of court, but was not fined or jailed.

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the incident and could submit a charge request to the prosecutor's office.

We all understand this father’s action. Nassar’s punishment will go far beyond sentencing. Behind bars, he’ll soon know what hell means. He’ll be well taken care of. https://t.co/6Fo47mppFo — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 2, 2018

Love to help him anyway I can if he's detained! https://t.co/wqiuF6jFXV — Todd Decatur (@spartantodd32) February 2, 2018

Give my mans the minute he needs. https://t.co/DMAdPqXLMn — Not Derek (@MyNameIsntDerek) February 2, 2018

